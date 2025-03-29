Mumbai bans paragliding, flying of balloons in free flight zone of airport for 60 days | Here’s why An official said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday banned paragliding, flying of balloons and use of light-emitting objects for 60 days in the free flight zone of Mumbai international airport, a police official said. According to the official, these objects should not affect the landing and take-off of aircraft and other flying operations.

He said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome and Naval air station INS Shikra, endangering aviation operations.

The restriction will be in place from March 31 to May 29, he said, adding that those flouting the order will face action. The order also prohibits flying of kites, use of high-riser crackers and laser beams.

Mumbai Airport's total passenger traffic rises 4 per cent

Mumbai Airport's total passenger traffic increased 4 per cent year-on-year to over 4.42 million in October last year, helped by festive travel demand, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the country's second busiest airport had handled a total of 4.25 million passengers in October 2023.

"CSMIA facilitated travel for over 4.42 million passengers -- 3.16 million domestic and over 1.25 million international -- in October 2024. This festive season saw a marked surge in both domestic and international traffic, as travellers flocked to celebrate the festival of lights," the airport operator said in a statement.

October 26, 2024, recorded the highest number of air traffic movements (arrivals and departures), with 939 flights on a single day, marking it the busiest day in the month, MIAL said, adding that the facility saw a remarkable rise in ATMs in October, with 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international, owing to an expanded number of travel options for passengers.

