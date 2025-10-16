Mumbai: Bangladeshi transgender spends 30 years in India using fake documents, nabbed The accused reportedly owns over 20 properties across Mumbai in areas like Rafiq Nagar, Govandi and others. In these areas, she also has several followers who know her as 'Guru Maa'.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police nabbed a Bangladeshi transgender individual named Jyoti, also known as 'Guru Maa'. She had been living in India for the past 30 years using forged documents. As per the police, Jyoti’s real name is Babu Ayaan Khan. In recent months, during a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, some of Jyoti’s associates were arrested by Shivaji Nagar Police in Mumbai.

During that time, Jyoti was also taken into custody, but was released as she possessed all required documents like Aadhaar card and PAN card. However, the documents were later verified by the police and found to be fake, leading to her arrest.

Reports suggest that multiple cases are already registered against Jyoti in various Mumbai police stations, including Shivaji Nagar, Narpoli, Deonar, Trombay and Kurla.

Accused owns several properties across Mumbai

The accused reportedly owns over 20 properties across Mumbai in areas like Rafiq Nagar, Govandi and others. In these areas, she also has several followers who know her as 'Guru Maa'.

Jyoti alias Guru Maa has been arrested under various sections of the Passport Act along with other provisions of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Ten illegal Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Delhi

Earlier, in a series of operations conducted in the Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park areas, the Delhi Police arrested over ten Bangladeshi nationals residing in the country illegally. The individuals had reportedly undergone gender-affirming surgeries to appear as women and were allegedly involved in begging.

“Acting on a tip-off about suspected Bangladeshi nationals in the Haiderpur Metro Station and New Subji Mandi areas, police conducted surveillance and area domination exercises. A team intercepted eight people near Haiderpur Metro Station and two near New Subji Mandi.Initial questioning raised doubts about their claims of Indian citizenship,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.