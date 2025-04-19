Mumbai airport to shut flight operations for 6 hours on May 8 | Here's why During the closure period, specialists will thoroughly inspect the runway surfaces for any signs of wear and tear at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Mumbai:

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain closed for six hours on May 8 owing to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season, the private operator MIAL said.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) announced that it had issued the mandatory NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) six months in advance, allowing all stakeholders ample time to adjust flight schedules and plan operations accordingly.

As part of the airport's annual pre-monsoon maintenance, both runways including 09/27 (primary) and 14/32 (secondary), will be closed temporarily from 11 am to 5 pm. MIAL emphasised that this scheduled maintenance is essential to ensure the safety, efficiency, and longevity of the airport’s airside infrastructure.

During the closure period, specialists will thoroughly inspect the runway surfaces for any signs of wear and tear. Preventive measures will also be implemented to mitigate risks of waterlogging, ensuring safe landings and take-offs throughout the upcoming monsoon season.