Mumbai:

Both runways at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain temporarily closed on Thursday (November 19). Flight operations, including takeoffs and landings, will be suspended for six hours, from 11 am to 5 pm. Runways RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be shut for annual post-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

The closure is part of the airport's annual post-monsoon maintenance programme.

During this period, maintenance work will be carried out on runway surfaces, lighting, markings and other essential technical infrastructure. The airport authorities have coordinated with airlines and relevant departments to minimise disruption to flight operations.

Advice for passengers

Passengers travelling from Mumbai today are advised to check their flight timings and status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Passengers should verify their flight schedules well in advance.

The temporary suspension is part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon runway maintenance programme. The work is undertaken after the monsoon season to inspect and maintain runway infrastructure.

Will domestic and international flights be affected?

Domestic and international flights arriving at or departing from Mumbai Airport between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm may be affected. However, this does not mean that all flights on November 19 will be cancelled. The suspension is limited to the six-hour maintenance window.

The airport will not remain closed throughout the day. Flight operations will be temporarily suspended only between 11 am and 5 pm, during which both runways will be unavailable. Operations are expected to resume once the maintenance work is completed and the airport receives the necessary clearance to reopen the runways.

Mumbai airport to allocate slots for 38 international airlines

Meanwhile, a major change is expected in international flight operations at Mumbai Airport. The airport operator has allocated slots to only 38 of the 50 foreign airlines that sought them for the Summer Schedule 2027.

The development also comes against the backdrop of international airlines opposing the airport operator's decision to shift international flights to Navi Mumbai airport, citing planned renovation of Mumbai airport's Terminal 1 from early next year.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports are part of AAHL. Mumbai airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

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