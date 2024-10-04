Mumbai airport to remain shut on Oct 17 for runway maintenance: Check timing, other details

Follow us on Image Source : FINE PHOTO Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Attention flight passengers. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs IST. This is part of comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan of the cross runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 .

The Mumbai airport authorities said that the scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. In this regard, a notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued six months in advance.

The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities that ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards.

This annual practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus imbibing the safety first approach at the core of airside operations.

Flight schedules have been coordinated well in advance, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure seamless operations and smooth execution of the post-monsoon runway maintenance.

(With inputs from ANI)