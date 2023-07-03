Mumbai Airport Customs officials seize around 1.3 kg cocaine valued at Rs 13 cr from foreign national

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A huge amount of cocaine was seized at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport Customs seized around 1.3 kg cocaine valued at Rs 12.98 crore from a foreign national on Junly 1, officials said in a statement on Sunday.

"The contraband was concealed in a false cavity of a duffle bag. The accused was arrested and further investigation is ongoing," they added.

Cocaine worth Rs 12.98 crore and weighing more than one kilogram was seized at the Mumbai international airport by the Customs department, following which a woman foreign national was arrested, they said.

"The passenger was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. To whom she was going to deliver the consignment and from where she had brought it will be probed," the official added.

