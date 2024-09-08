One killed, two injured in car-scooter collision on Mumbai bridge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic accident in central Mumbai, a 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a car collided with their scooter on a bridge on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred in the Currey Road area, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Ayush Kailash Singh, Shivam Kamlesh Singh (22), and Vishal Prembahadur Singh (21), were riding a scooter when a car struck them. Emergency responders and bystanders quickly rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, Ayush Kailash Singh succumbed to his injuries.

Significantly, the car involved in the accident was driven by Manish Singh, who has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.

