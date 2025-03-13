Mumbai accident: Man killed, his two friends injured as MSRTC bus hits scooter The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde were going to Dadar flower market from Kalachowki, an official said.

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a 29-year-old was killed and two of his friends sustained injuries on their way to buy flowers for Holi celebrations after a state transport bus hit their scooter in central Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Prabhadevi bridge when Pranay Bodke, Karan Shinde and Durvesh Gorde were going to Dadar flower market from Kalachowki, an official said. A Shivneri bus, part of the state-owned fleet of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was heading to Pune when it dashed into the scooter carrying the trio, he said.

Bodke died at the scene, while Shinde and Gorde suffered serious injuries. The two were rushed to a private hospital, he said. Bodke worked for the opposition NCP (SP)'s social media wing.

Police apprehended the bus driver on the spot. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act at the Bhoiwada police station, he added.

Bus hits bike in UP's Mainpuri killing one

In a separate incident, a man was killed while another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kuraoli area here, police said on Thursday. Eighteen-year-old Vikesh Kumar and Navin were on their way to a local market for Holi purchases on Wednesday night when the incident took place, police said.

Station House Officer of the Kuroli police station Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said, "A speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus struck the motorcycle from behind near Kuraoli Tehsil. "Vikesh Kumar was killed on the spot while Navin sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)