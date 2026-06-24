Mumbai: 22-year-old stabbed to death inside local train after heated argument, accused at large

Mumbai:

A dispute over an open coach door amid torrential monsoon rains in Mumbai turned fatal on Tuesday night after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a local train. The victim, identified as Mayank Lohar, was traveling in the first-class compartment of the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train when he got involved in a heated verbal argument with another passenger over whether the coach door should remain closed or open during the heavy downpour.

The argument escalated quickly into a serious situation when an unidentified attacker pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the stomach, leaving him seriously injured.

The train reached Borivali station at 11:04 PM, where the accused managed to flee into the crowd even before the train came to a complete halt.

Emergency rescue at Borivali station

According to Western Railway, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the coach within three minutes of the train's arrival. The victim was immediately evacuated by porters and a medical team.

He was promptly shifted to the Emergency Medical Room at Borivali station. Later that day, following medical advice, he was transferred to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, at 11:42 PM, where GRP and RPF personnel accompanied the patient.

"Western Railway staff responded immediately after the train arrived at Borivali station. RPF and GRP personnel reached the coach within three minutes, while medical assistance and evacuation support were mobilized without delay," said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

The GRP is actively tracking the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage across Andheri, Malad and Borivali platforms to identify the suspect and map his escape route.

"Senior officers monitored the situation throughout the night. CCTV footage and other evidence were secured and handed over to the investigating agencies. Our priority was to ensure that the injured passenger received the fastest possible medical assistance," he added.

Senior Railway officials review incident

Western Railway stated that senior officials monitored the situation throughout the night. The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Central) and the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident at around 1 AM at Borivali station.

The investigation regarding the matter is underway, and further details will emerge during the course of the probe.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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