Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt removes over 2200 ineligible women from scheme Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: The scheme, initiated by the Women and Child Development Department, is designed to empower women between the ages of 21 and 65 by offering a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 ineligible women government employees who were availing benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, according to a written response by State Development Minister Aditi Tatkare in the Assembly. Following the discovery, all such beneficiaries have been removed from the scheme.

Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing Rs 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families.

Massive investment push to strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem

In a significant move to catalyse industrial growth and job creation, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the committee’s 12th meeting, held at the state legislature.

The approved proposals span thrust sectors and high-tech industries, with a projected creation of approximately 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Key focus areas include-

Semiconductors

Silicon ingots and wafers

Solar cells and modules

Electric vehicle components

Lithium-ion batteries

Aerospace and defence equipment

Textiles

Green steel

Gas-to-chemicals production

CM Fadnavis highlights innovation and employment goals

Chief Minister Fadnavis said the approved projects will accelerate technological innovation, foster research and development, and expand employment opportunities, thereby bolstering Maharashtra’s position as an industrial powerhouse. Of the 19 large, mega, and ultra-mega projects considered, 17 were granted special incentives under the Package Scheme of Incentives (PSI) and relevant thrust sector policies.

Top leadership present at high-level meeting

The meeting saw participation from top state leaders and bureaucrats, including:

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Industries Minister Uday Samant

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar

Additional Chief Secretaries OP Gupta (Finance) and Rajgopal Deora (Planning)

The approval of these projects marks a strategic step towards realising Maharashtra’s long-term economic vision.