Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt removes over 2200 ineligible women from scheme.

The Maharashtra government has identified 2,289 ineligible women government employees who were availing benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, according to a written response by State Development Minister Aditi Tatkare in the Assembly. Following the discovery, all such beneficiaries have been removed from the scheme.
Launched by the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme aims to empower women aged 21 to 65 by providing Rs 1,500 per month through direct benefit transfer (DBT). The financial assistance is intended to support women's health, nutrition, and their decision-making role within families.
Massive investment push to strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem
In a significant move to catalyse industrial growth and job creation, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved investment proposals worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The decision was taken at the committee’s 12th meeting, held at the state legislature.
The approved proposals span thrust sectors and high-tech industries, with a projected creation of approximately 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.
Key focus areas include-
- Semiconductors
- Silicon ingots and wafers
- Solar cells and modules
- Electric vehicle components
- Lithium-ion batteries
- Aerospace and defence equipment
- Textiles
- Green steel
- Gas-to-chemicals production
CM Fadnavis highlights innovation and employment goals
Chief Minister Fadnavis said the approved projects will accelerate technological innovation, foster research and development, and expand employment opportunities, thereby bolstering Maharashtra’s position as an industrial powerhouse. Of the 19 large, mega, and ultra-mega projects considered, 17 were granted special incentives under the Package Scheme of Incentives (PSI) and relevant thrust sector policies.
Top leadership present at high-level meeting
The meeting saw participation from top state leaders and bureaucrats, including:
- Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar
- Industries Minister Uday Samant
- Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar
- Additional Chief Secretaries OP Gupta (Finance) and Rajgopal Deora (Planning)
The approval of these projects marks a strategic step towards realising Maharashtra’s long-term economic vision.