Mukesh Ambani, family offer prayers at Mumbai's 'Lalbaugcha Raja' before Ganesh idol immersion | VIDEO

Lalbaugcha Raja idol immersion : Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the iconic procession of Lalbaugcha Raja on September 28 (Thursday). He along with his wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Anant's to-be-bride Radhika Merchant offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa before the idol immersion in Byculla area of Mumbai.

The celebrations for Ganesh idol immersion are in full swing in Mumbai, and the entire city is immersed in the festive spirit.

The Ambani family earlier visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and is often seen offering prayers and worshipping at popular temples across India. The family took blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja amid high-security yesterday.

Mumbai Police have deployed more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious occasion commences with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

