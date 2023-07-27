Maharashtra state bus with detached roof travels on road, probe on | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Maharashtra state bus with detached roof travels on road

In a shocking incident, a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been caught travelling with a detached rooftop. The roof top could be seen fluttering in the air, causing concerns. The authorities have ordered a probe into the situation.

According to an official, the bus was plying in the Gadchiroli district of the state. The staffer responsible for the maintenance of vehicles has been suspended after the video went viral on the internet.

Speaking to PTI, MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe informed that the bus belongs to the Aheri depot in Gadchiroli district and the action is being taken against the officer concerned. "A probe has been ordered into the incident.

Action is being taken against the officer concerned," he added.

Another MSRTC official said an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli has been suspended for being responsible for poor maintenance of the bus.

The bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route and the entire rooftop of the vehicle did not come out, but only the outer fibre portion above the driver's cabin was broken and fluttered in the air while the bus was running on the highway, he said.

The external aluminium rooftop portion over the passengers' cabin and the inner layer of the rooftop of the entire bus was intact, the official said.

"The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware about the broken rooftop. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video," he said.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers everyday.

