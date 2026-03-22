Moving mini-traveller bus catches fire in Maharashtra; terrifying video shows passengers fleeing | Watch

Nagpur:

A terrifying incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region after a moving mini-traveller bus suddenly caught fire near Yavatmal. Around 10 passengers had a narrow escape in the incident. Showing quick presence of mind, the driver immediately brought the vehicle to a halt as soon as the fire started, allowing all passengers to exit safely. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred within the airport premises near Yavatmal city when the bus was travelling from Wardha to Nanded. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle and reducing it to ashes. The incident reportedly took place last Saturday.

Here's the video | Watch

A video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows passengers and bystanders rushing away from the burning vehicle, shouting warnings to keep a distance. Thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as the bus burns fiercely, creating a frightening scene. Fortunately, all passengers managed to get off in time.

Approximately 10 passengers were travelling in the vehicle when it caught fire. The mini-traveller bus, which had a Maharashtra registration number, was completely destroyed in a short span of time. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert and brought the blaze under control.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, authorities have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the incident.

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