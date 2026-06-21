Monsoon showers drench Mumbai after delay, offering relief from heat and water stress

Mumbai:

After days of hot and humid weather, several parts of Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, offering much-needed relief to residents. The showers come as the southwest monsoon slowly regains momentum after a delayed arrival in Maharashtra.

According to rainfall data, areas such as Ghatkopar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Worli and Lower Parel recorded significant rainfall during the morning hours, with some locations receiving over 20 mm of rain within a short span.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said weather conditions are now favourable for the southwest monsoon to move further across Maharashtra. While the monsoon had entered South Konkan earlier this month, its progress slowed due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions.

The latest rainfall has raised hopes of improved weather activity in the coming days as the state waits for a stronger monsoon spell.

Water shortage remains a major concern

Despite the welcome showers, Mumbai continues to face a serious water shortage. The delayed monsoon and lower-than-normal inflows into the city's seven lakes have led to declining water reserves, putting pressure on civic authorities.

The reservoirs, which are Mumbai's primary source of drinking water, are yet to receive sufficient rainfall to significantly improve storage levels.

BMC tightens water usage rules

With water stocks under stress, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced strict measures to conserve water. A 20 per cent cut in water supply has been imposed on industrial, commercial and sports facilities.

The civic body has also suspended water supply to construction sites and swimming pools and has stopped approving new water connections for construction activities until further notice. Residents have been advised not to use drinking water supplied by the BMC for activities such as washing vehicles, watering gardens or cleaning roads and premises. Authorities have urged citizens and establishments to use alternative water sources wherever possible.

Yellow alert issued for several districts

Meanwhile, the IMD has placed several districts, including Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of continued rainfall activity in the region.

While Sunday's showers have brought temporary relief, Mumbai's water situation is likely to remain a concern until the monsoon intensifies and reservoir levels begin to recover.