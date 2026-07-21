Monsoon brings new threat to Mumbai as serial umbrella thieves caught on CCTV, police launch probe

Mumbai:

A bizarre series of thefts has surfaced from Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, where shopkeepers in the Charkop area are battling an unusual problem. Instead of targeting cash or expensive electronics, unidentified thieves have repeatedly stolen umbrellas from local stores, leaving both traders and police surprised. The incidents, which have been captured on CCTV cameras, are now making the rounds on social media. Following repeated complaints, the Charkop Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

Shopkeepers report serial umbrella thefts

While Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, shopkeepers in the Charkop locality have been dealing with a different kind of monsoon challenge. A series of umbrella thefts from multiple stores has created concern among local traders. According to the complaint, one shopkeeper initially approached the Mumbai Police to report the thefts. However, officials reportedly found the complaint unusual and no case was registered at that stage.

The situation changed after another similar incident took place on July 16. Following the repeated thefts, the owner of Ample Collection lodged a formal complaint at Charkop Police Station, prompting police to register an FIR and begin an investigation.

50 umbrellas worth Rs 15,000 stolen from one shop

As per the FIR, unidentified thieves stole 50 umbrellas of the Sun Company brand from the Ample Collection store. The stolen umbrellas are estimated to be worth around Rs 15,000. Another trader, the owner of Sunny Gift Centre, has also filed a complaint after facing a similar theft.

Police are now examining multiple CCTV recordings that allegedly show the accused stealing umbrellas from different shops. According to information available so far, at least three separate CCTV clips have surfaced, all showing unidentified persons carrying out similar thefts.

CCTV footage goes viral

The CCTV videos showing the alleged umbrella thieves in action have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from users. The footage is expected to play a key role in helping investigators identify the accused and establish whether the incidents are linked. Police are analysing the recordings and further investigation is underway.

Similar unusual theft reported earlier in Maharashtra

This is not the first unusual theft case to emerge from Maharashtra in recent months. Earlier, an incident from Washim district grabbed headlines after a thief broke into a Sai temple. Before carrying out the theft, the accused was seen offering prayers to Sai Baba. The entire sequence was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras. After paying obeisance, the accused allegedly broke open the temple's donation box and fled with the cash kept inside.

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