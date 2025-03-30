Need to do everything for society 'selflessly' with heart and mind: Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur | Video Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur: RSS chief said that due to such a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead.

Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (March 30) addressed a gathering in Maharashtra's Nagpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre today. RSS chief said, “One should do penance, and for that one gets virtue and the reward. But instead of keeping the fruit for ourselves, we should use it for the welfare of others. By doing this, we get inspiration. We should make efforts to provide eyesight to the visually impaired. This is our society, so we need to do everything for it in our capacity, selflessly with heart and mind.”

Spend 23 hours for society's welfare: RSS chief

"Due to such a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead...In Sangh's philosophy, we say spend 1 hour on self-development and 23 hours using that growth for society's welfare. This is our vision, and all our efforts are driven by this very principle...," Mohan Bhagwat said.

PM Modi lays foundation stone for 'Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on Sunday. PM was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders.

Know more about 'Madhav Netralaya'

Madhav Netralaya is an eye institute and research centre, which aims to provide "world-class Tertiary Ophthalmic services with compassion, precision and innovation." The centre has a whole team of highly skilled ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, and support staff. It also engages in community engagement through various community outreach programs, educational initiatives, and vision screenings to promote eye health awareness. The Managing Director of the centre, (Retd) Major General Anil Bam, is an alumni of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The centre will have various departments including Cornea, refractive surgery and lasik, Retina Vitreous, Galucoma, Cataract Surgery, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Ocular Immunology and Uveitis, Oculoplasty and Oncology and Low vision services. People can also register for eye donations and volunteer at the centre.According to the centre, the hospital timings will be from 9 AM to 8 PM everyday.

PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder

Earlier today, PM Modi also paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, while visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur on the occasion of Varsha Pratipada. The Prime Minister was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other leaders .Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab."He further acknowledged the influence of Dr. Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, saying, "Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat."