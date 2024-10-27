MNS announces sixth list of 32 candidates for Maharashtra elections | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday (October 27) announced a sixth list of 32 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. The MNS has nominated Juilee Shende from the Vile Parle constituency in Mumbai, Ulhas Bhoir from Kalyan West, and Bhagwan Bhalerao from Ulhasnagar.

With this, the party has so far released a total of 110 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party is announcing its candidates in phases, with the final date for filing nomination forms set for October 29.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from the Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, as per the list of candidates announced by the party for the Maharashtra elections.

Amit will be the third person from the extended Thackeray family to contest an election. His father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has never contested any poll.

Amit's second cousin Aaditya Thackeray- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son- made his debut by winning from neighbouring Worli seat in the 2019 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected to the legislative council in 2020 after he became Maharashtra chief minister.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

