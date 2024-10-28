MNS announces seventh list of 18 candidates for Maharashtra elections | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced on Monday (October 28) a seventh list of 10 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. The MNS has nominated Gajanan Nivriti Vairagade from Washim, Suhas Anant Dashrate from Aurangabad Central and Umesh Narayan Jagtap from Pundar

With this, the party has so far released a total of 128 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party is announcing its candidates in phases, with the final date for filing nomination forms set for October 29.

Earlier on Sunday, the party announced a sixth list of 32 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections. The MNS has nominated Juilee Shende from the Vile Parle constituency in Mumbai, Ulhas Bhoir from Kalyan West, and Bhagwan Bhalerao from Ulhasnagar.

Meanwhile, Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from the Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, as per the list of candidates announced by the party for the Maharashtra elections.

Amit will be the third person from the extended Thackeray family to contest an election. His father and MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, have never contested any poll.

Amit's second cousin, Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son, made his debut by winning from the neighboring Worli seat in the 2019 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected to the legislative council in 2020 after he became Maharashtra chief minister.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23.