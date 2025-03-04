MLA Ravi Rana demands removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from state, says Abu Azmi has insulted Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana said the grave of Aurangzeb, who killed Sambhaji Maharaj by treachery, should be removed from Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Reacting to Abu Azmi’s praise of Aurangzeb, Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana on Tuesday demanded removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from state and said Abu Azmi has insulted Maharashtra.

“The grave of Aurangzeb, who killed Sambhaji Maharaj by treachery, should be removed from Maharashtra. If the name of Aurangabad can be changed, its grave can also be removed,” he said. He further stated that he will raise the demand to remove the grave in the house.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi's reported remarks about Aurangzeb "wrong and unacceptable," and said that he should be charged with "treason."

"His statement is wrong and should be condemned. Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days; calling such a person good is the biggest sin, and hence, Abu Azmi should apologise. Our CM has taken this matter seriously. He should be charged with treason," Shinde told reporters.

Leaders from Mahayuti, protested outside the Maharashtra State Assembly against Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi. The protest was sparked by Azmi's controversial remarks regarding the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police has registered a case against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi under several sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The case was filed by Shiv Sena MP, Naresh Mhaske, at Wagle Estate Police Station saying that Azmi has "no right to stay in India." The case has been registered against Azmi under BNS sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) following the complaint from Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.