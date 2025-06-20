Missing for days, Mumbai Police personnel found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk in Mumbai The Pantnagar police received information about a man in critical condition on the skywalk close to the Ghatkopar railway station. The officers quickly rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, however, he died before receiving treatment.

Missing for the last few days, Mumbai Police personnel was on Thursday found dead on Ghatkopar skywalk in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations found that the deceased was a policeman, and the police are currently probing the matter.

Man died before receiving treatment in hospital

The Pantnagar police received information about a man in critical condition on the skywalk close to the Ghatkopar railway station. The officers quickly rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, however, he died before receiving treatment.

Pantnagar police registered a case of accidental death and started to find out the identity of the deceased. During the investigation, it was found that Vilas Raje was missing from his house since June 11. He was working in Armed Police Division in Naigaon under Mumbai Police and lived with his family in the Jawhar Police Lines area of Ghatkopar.

Police say deceased had history of alcohol addiction

Police understood that the deceased had a history of alcohol addiction and frequently left home for long periods.

Preliminary probes suggest that alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death, though the exact cause will be determined after the autopsy report is completed. The Pantnagar police said it will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

