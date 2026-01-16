Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Poll Results: BJP emerges single largest party, to retain civc body Mira Bhayandar Municipal poll results: The BJP's performance has improved from the last elections held in 2017 as it leading on 67 seats, becoming the majority winning party once again.

The BJP is on course to emerge as the single largest party in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections, maintaining a strong lead on 67 seats, according to the latest trends. Congress is ahead in 13 seats, while Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena is leading in 2 seats, with other parties accounting for 2 seats.

These figures are based on trends from 84 of the total 95 seats in the municipal corporation, with counting in final stages, following which results will be announced.

The contest features several major political alliances, including the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS combine, the BJP Shiv Sena and NCP alliance, and the Congress Bahujan Vikas Aghadi alliance. As counting progresses through multiple rounds, clearer trends are expected to emerge.

Vote counting is taking place at designated centres under tight security arrangements. Election officials have cautioned that leads could change as further rounds are completed. While some wards are witnessing close contests, others have reported decisive early leads.

Meanwhile, attention remains on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, where around 1,700 candidates are contesting 227 seats after a delay of 4 years. The BMC, with an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, is regarded as India’s richest civic body and a key political battleground in the state.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Election results 2017

This year's performance is touted to be the BJP's repeat of the previous performance in the civic body. In 2017, elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were held on August 20, and the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had a total of 5,93,336 voters at that time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats.

The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. Independents and other smaller parties accounted for the remaining 2 seats. The results gave the BJP firm control of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the 2017 civic polls.

The voter turnout in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections was recorded to be 47 per cent, as per the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

