Minor accuses head of Ratnagiri Gurukul and teacher of sexual assault Authorities in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district have taken action against two individuals from a local Gurukul after a minor student reported sexual harassment against two men.

A case has been registered in Ratnagiri after a student at Warkari Gurukul, which offers spiritual education to students from across Maharashtra, reported sexual harassment by the Gurukul’s head and a teacher. The student joined the Gurukul on June 12 and mentioned that the initial days were uneventful. Later, she reported inappropriate physical contact and distressing behaviour by Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj.

“Whenever I was alone in the room, he would come in and behave inappropriately,” the student said in her statement to the police.

Allegations of intimidation

The student further alleged that teacher Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam warned her not to share details of the incident, citing the seniority and influence of the Gurukul head. “I was told that my education could be affected and my family could face difficulties if I spoke up,” she added.

The matter came to light when the student shared her experience with her father, who then approached the authorities.

Police action and investigation

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and detained both accused for questioning. They have been placed in two-day custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials confirmed that all statements are being recorded as per legal procedure. Bhaskar Jadhav, MLA from the Shiv Sena (UBT), urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. He also stated that any external affiliations or visits related to the Gurukul would be brought to light to ensure full transparency.