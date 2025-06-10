Mastermind behind NCP Leader Baba Siddique's murder, detained by Canadian cops: Mumbai Police Zeeshan Akhtar, alleged mastermind in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and key Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative, has been detained in Canada, say Mumbai Police sources.

Mumbai:

In a major development in the high-profile murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Akhtar, alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing, has been detained by Canadian authorities, according to Mumbai Police sources.

Mumbai Police believe Akhtar, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is currently in Canadian police custody. Akhtar is accused of being the handler of the shooters involved in Siddique’s assassination and played a central role in orchestrating the crime.

Who is Zeeshan Akhtar?

Zeeshan Akhtar, whose real name is Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, is originally from Jalandhar, Punjab. He has a criminal history and was previously arrested by Punjab Police in 2022 on unrelated charges. His name emerged as a prime suspect during the ongoing investigation into the October 12, 2024 murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Akhtar was reportedly the handler of three shooters involved in the killing: Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmel Baljeet Singh, and Shivkumar Gautam.

Connection to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to a police charge sheet and investigation details, Akhtar is believed to be a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently linked to several high-profile killings across India.

Sources say Akhtar came into contact with the Bishnoi gang while incarcerated in a Punjab jail, where he shared space with shooter Gurmel Singh. Before being transferred to another jail, Akhtar allegedly discussed the plan to assassinate Siddique with Singh, telling him that he would soon have an “assignment.”

Plotting the murder

Mumbai Police investigations revealed that Akhtar and another gang member, Shubham Lonkar, were tasked with planning the murder in May 2024. Akhtar was responsible for arranging weapons and accommodation for the shooters. A month before the killing, he left Mumbai, likely to avoid suspicion.

Post-release from jail, Akhtar travelled to Kaithal in Haryana to meet with Gurmel Singh. Together with Kashyap and Gautam, Akhtar facilitated their journey to Mumbai and helped set up their base prior to the attack.

Criminal background

Zeeshan Akhtar already has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Jalandhar. His involvement in the Siddique murder further strengthens suspicions about his deep ties with organized crime syndicates operating both in India and abroad.

International legal cooperation expected

Indian authorities are expected to work with Canadian counterparts to seek Akhtar’s extradition. Given the high-profile nature of the case and its national security implications, law enforcement agencies are prioritising the legal procedures for bringing Akhtar back to India.

The murder of Baba Siddique, a well-known political figure in Maharashtra, had sent shockwaves across the political landscape. With Akhtar now in custody abroad, investigators are hopeful that further revelations could lead to the unravelling of deeper international criminal networks linked to the case.