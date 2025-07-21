Massive traffic jams in Mumbai after heavy rains, roads waterlogged, Andheri Subway closed Mumbai Weather: The IMD issued an 'orange' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad today. Apart from this, a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

Mumbai: Continuous heavy rains and waterlogging have brought Mumbai to a standstill, leaving many areas inundated and disrupting transport services across the city on Monday morning. Vehicular traffic was affected as low-lying areas were waterlogged, including a subway in Andheri - which has now been closed. Visuals shared on social media showed the subway submerged in floodwaters, while a local train passed over it.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad today. Apart from this, a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

The IMD said heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai and Konkan for the next 24 hours. The weather office in its advisory asked the people of Mumbai and nearby areas not to go near the seashore and to avoid travel unless necessary, as the city is witnessing a high tide rising to 3.88 metres since 9:19 am.

For the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Motorists complained of slow traffic movement

Motorists complained of slow traffic movement on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway due to rain and other reasons during the morning rush hours. Some commuters also complained that locals trains were running with a little delay.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 23.45 mm, the eastern suburbs received 36.42 mm and the western suburbs got 50.02 mm rainfall, civic officials said.

Airlines issue advisory for passengers

In the wake of these developments, various airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued an advisory for its passengers.

"Heavy rain showers have settled in over #Mumbai, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour. If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check your flight status on our app or website before stepping out. We understand these conditions can affect your journey. Our teams are ready to support you on the ground and are working to keep operations running as steadily as possible. Thank you for your understanding," IndiGo wrote on X.

As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 19, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai reached 81.86 per cent of their total capacity.