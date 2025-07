Massive fire breaks out at chemical company in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe MIDC | Video Mumbai fire: The fire broke out around 3:00 am, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade, which managed to bring the flames under control. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

Mumbai:

A fire broke out at a chemical company located in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai during the early hours of Saturday (July 26).

Fire contained, no injuries reported

The incident occurred around 3:00 am. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire, and further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.