Massive blaze erupts at electronics showroom in Mumbai, 12 firefighters on site to douse flame | VIDEO The fire reportedly started around 4:10 am in a multi-storey building located on Linking Road in Bandra West. As soon as the blaze was reported, 12 fire engines and several firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the flames.

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out at an electronics showroom building in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. As per details, the blaze erupted in Bandra region which pressed emergency services into action. As soon as the blaze was reported, 12 fire engines and several firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene and began efforts to control the flames. No loss of lives or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire reportedly started around 4:10 am in a multi-storey building located on Linking Road in Bandra West. Officials stated that the fire remained confined to the basement of the building, preventing further spread to the upper floors. Police teams along with the fire brigade are currently at the site and working relentlessly to douse the flames and secure the area, as per officials.

Fire breaks out at ED office

This marks the second major fire incident in Mumbai within just two days. On Sunday, a severe fire had erupted at a building housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Ballard Estate area.

The fire brigade promptly launched firefighting operations after they received a call about the fire at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the ED office, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road.

According to a civic official, the fire was limited to the fourth floor of the five-storey building. In response, eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower, a breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance were deployed.

ALSO READ: Massive fire breaks out at ED office building in south Mumbai | Video