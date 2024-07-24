Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil postpones his fast, gives Shinde government time till August 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a fast since July 20 regarding Maratha reservation, has announced that he will postpone his fast. He has given the government time till August 13. Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying he is delaying the process to grant reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community under the OBC category as his indefinite fast on the quota issue entered the fourth day.

The activist said the government should provide three reservation options to the Marathas till his demands are met -- under Economic Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) —10 per cent each — and from the OBC quota (27 per cent) as Kunbis.

In February, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, who comprise more than 30 per cent of the state's population, in education and government jobs under a separate category.

However, Maratha community members led by Jarange have been insisting on the influential caste's inclusion in the OBC category. Since August last year, the activist has launched multiple rounds of hunger strike in support of Maratha quota. On June 13, Jarange suspended his indefinite hunger strike and gave the government one month to accept his demands.