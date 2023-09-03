Maratha reservation: Fadnavis invites Manoj Jarange to hold talk with CM Shinde as row intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha quota violence

Maharashtra: The most recent hunger strike by Manoj Jarange Patil had set off turmoil in Maharashtra sparking off violence in different parts of the state. The clash between Patil's supporters and the Jalna Police has led to anger within the Maratha community. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Manoj Jarange Patil over the phone. On the phone, Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has invited him to meet and has also asked to discuss his demands.

Fadnavis also said that action will be taken against those who are guilty in this case, could the police have stopped the lathi-charge? The government never supports such lathi-charge.

Action will be taken against any officer who is guilty, he said. Fadnavis further asserted that if any case has been wrongly registered against anyone, it will be withdrawn. The solution to every question can be extracted from the discussion. Moreover, Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan is also reaching out to meet Manoj Jarange Patil.

Restrictions imposed

Meanwhile, Section 37 (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act has been implemented in Jalna and Aurangabad, said police officials.

This restriction will be implemented in the entire Satara district from September 4 to 17.

According to Section 37 (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, if 5 or more people gather at one place without any valid reason, legal action will be taken against them.

'Nashik bandh' call by Maratha outfits against police lathi-charge

The 'bandh' call given by some Maratha organisations in Nashik district of Maharashtra to protest against the recent police lathi-charge on the agitators demanding quota for the community in Jalna, evoked a mixed response on Sunday.

The bandh call was given by 'Sakal Maratha Samaj' and 'Maratha Kranti Morcha'.

Protest march in Nashik city

The Maratha Kranti Morcha and other organisations took out a protest march in Nashik city this morning. It began from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and moved through several areas such as Ravivar Karanja and Main Road.

They appealed to shopkeepers to keep the outlets and business establishments shut. In response, the shops were closed in some parts of the city for some time and were opened in the afternoon.

Jalna Incident

On Friday, an agitation seeking reservation for the Maratha community turned violent at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district, leading to several people, including dozens of police personnel, getting injured.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on a hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.

What triggered Jalna incident?

Talking about the Jalna violence, Spl. IGP Aurangabad Range Dnyaneshwar Chavan said, "Manoj Jarange's health started deteriorating who had sat on the hunger strike. When the Additional SP and SDM convinced him for medical treatment, the crowd present there started pelting stones. During this stone-pelting our police staff was injured. A total of 21 women officers and 43 jawans were injured. A total of 64 officers were injured. To disperse the violent mob we used the justified force...40 protestors have been arrested. Buses have been burnt and we are investigating it. The additional force has been deployed...We are on watch and we are careful and cautious...."

