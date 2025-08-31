Maratha quota row: Jarange firm on protest after talks with govt fail; Mumbai police issue advisory A government-appointed delegation led by retired high court Justice Sandeep Shinde on Saturday met Jarange to dissolve contention over Maratha reservation. Jarange, however, slammed the move and the talks failed to yield a solution.

Mumbai:

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he will not leave Mumbai until the people of Maratha community get reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Jarange has been holding a hunger strike in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan since Friday.

He also argued that his demand was constitutionally valid, adding that the government records prove that Kunbis and Marathas belong to the same caste.

Jarange threatened to stop consuming water as the government was not accepting their demands.

Will stop taking water from tomorrow, says Jarange

“From tomorrow, I will stop taking water as the government is not accepting the demands. But I am not going back till the quota demand is met. We will get Marathas reservation under the OBC category no matter what,” PTI quoted him as saying.

"Our demand is constitutionally valid.The government has records of 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis.Marathas will come to Mumbai (for the agitation) as and when they get time,” he added.

Mumbai police issue advisory

Meanwhile, Jarange supporters are present in large numbers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), severely impacting traffic in the area. Mumbai traffic police have advised commuters to avoid this route to avoid inconvenience.

"As the Agitation at Azad Maidan still continues, agitators are present at CSMT Junction Impacting traffic in the area and near by junctions.Motorist are advised to avoid these route and take alternate route to reach their destination," the official X handle of Mumbai Traffic Police posted.

Jarange’s talks with government fail to yield results

"It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing grant of reservation to Marathas," Jarange said.

"It is not Justice Shinde's job to issue a Government Resolution (GR) announcing grant of reservation to Marathas," Jarange said.

Jarange has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas and wants them to be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education, though OBC leaders are opposed to it.