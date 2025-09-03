Maratha quota row deepens as minister Chhagan Bhujbal walks out of Maharashtra Cabinet meeting in protest The Maratha reservation row has deepened with Chhagan Bhujbal openly expressing his anger by walking out of the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting. He also confronted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not consulting him before the decision and reiterated concerns about OBC representation.

Mumbai:

The ongoing Maratha quota row took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed his displeasure over the issue. As per the information, Bhujbal walked out of the state Cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, making his resentment towards the government's decision on the quota clear. According to sources, before the main cabinet meeting, NCP ministers held a pre-cabinet discussion at Sahyadri Guest House where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present. During the discussion, Bhujbal confronted Pawar and asked why he was not consulted before the decision on Maratha reservation was taken. In response, Pawar clarified that the decision was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured that the move would not affect OBC reservation. However, Bhujbal insisted that he and his community leaders should have been taken into confidence.

Bhujbal walks out

Following the exchange, a visibly upset Bhujbal left the venue citing personal reasons for skipping the main Cabinet meeting. His departure, right before the start of the cabinet session, was seen as a strong public display of discontent.

Ongoing discontent with GR

It is worth noting that Bhujbal had already been displeased with the Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation and his decision to attend the pre-cabinet session and then walk out just before the cabinet began was a symbolic move to showcase his anger openly.

Maratha quota protest

It is to be noted here that activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday evening ended his five-day-old fast in Mumbai after the Devendra Fadnavis government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the OBCs.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an OBC in the state.

The Kunbi is a traditional farming community in the state and they have been included in the list of OBC category in Maharashtra in order to make them eligible for government reservations in jobs and education. The Government Resolution issued by the social justice and special assistance department also mentioned about implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer.

