Mumbai:

Maratha Samaj leader Manoj Jarange Patil on Friday said he will start a hunger strike in his village at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Saturday on the issue of Maratha reservation. Jarange had earlier warned to come to Mumbai, but now he has given a letter to the police clarifying that his agitation will begin at Antarvali Sarati after 9 am on Saturday.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Manoj Jarange to start hunger strike in his village on issue of Maratha reservation on Saturday

Talks between Maha govt and Jarange still going on

Talks between the government and Manoj Jarange Patil are still going on and Jarange said that if their demands are not met, they may march towards Mumbai. Issuing a warning to Maharashtra government of serious consequences if it intimidates the Maratha community, quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said if he decides to protest in Mumbai, "80 to 90 lakh" youth will join him and not let aircraft fly and stop trains.

Jarange further added that he was not interested in protesting in Mumbai if the state government grants the Maratha community their rights. Earlier, he announced an indefinite hunger strike from August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and has so far refused the state government's request for reconsideration, setting the August 28 deadline to implement his demands.

Jarange alleged govt trying to reduce number of Kunbi caste certificates

Jarange also alleged that the government was trying to reduce the number of Kunbi caste certificates issued to eligible members of the Maratha community, demanding that certificates be issued based on the 58 lakh records identified earlier.

Jarange also said Maratha community members will stage demonstrations at the sites of their choosing, such as Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park, or outside 'Varsha' (the official residence of the Chief Minister) if they decide to go to Mumbai.

Jarange urges Maratha community members to be prepared to march to Mumbai

Moreover, Jarange appealed to members of the Maratha community to be prepared to march to Mumbai, if need arises. He also urged the residents of Mumbai to bear with the protesters for 10-15 days, claiming that they come from poor families. "We will follow the law. If I decide, I will see who can stop me from coming to Mumbai," he added.

Accusing the state government of imposing restrictions, he said the notices are unjust. "They are asking us not to come to Mumbai, not to use loudspeakers, not to cook and eat. Then should we eat sand and stones in the sea? We have to eat something, and we will. If decided to go to Mumbai, the Maratha community will not turn back this time, and it will be a decisive agitation,” he said.

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Activist Manoj Jarange launches 'Chalo Mumbai' call, declares it the 'last fight' for Maratha reservation