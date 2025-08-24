Activist Manoj Jarange launches 'Chalo Mumbai' call, declares it the 'last fight' for Maratha reservation Jarange has accused CM Fadnavis of deliberately creating hurdles for the Maratha community. He warned him against using the police to disrupt their peaceful protests. Instead, Jarange urged the government to focus on investigating and apprehending the killers of Mahadev Munde.

Mumbai:

Activist and Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Sunday (August 24) urged members of the Maratha community across Maharashtra to join his planned march to Mumbai, calling it their “final” struggle to secure reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

‘Last fight’ for reservation: Call to action

Addressing a rally at Manjarsumba in Beed district, Jarange declared that the movement’s focus will now shift to the state capital. He is set to begin the march from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 27, reaching Mumbai by August 29 for a protest at Azad Maidan demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

Jarange emphasised, “If the turnout is weak, the government won’t feel the pressure. When we reach Mumbai, the fight will begin in earnest. This is our last fight, and we won’t return without the Maratha quota.”

Warning to government and police

Jarange accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create obstacles for the Maratha community, warning him against using the police to disrupt peaceful protests. He pointedly urged the government to focus on solving crimes like the killing of Mahadev Munde, a case that remains under investigation, rather than targeting protestors.

Commitment to peaceful protest

The activist appealed to protesters to maintain discipline and non-violence during the agitation. “No one should run or react violently if things go wrong. Those throwing stones are not part of our community and may be provoked by political conspiracies,” he said, urging community members to hand over any stone-pelters to the police.

Background and significance

The demand for Maratha reservation has been a long-standing issue in Maharashtra, with multiple agitations over the years. The Maharashtra legislature had passed a bill granting 10 per cent reservation under a separate category last year, but Jarange insists on inclusion in the broader OBC quota, which currently stands at 27 per cent.

His “Chalo Mumbai” march is seen as a critical moment for the community as it intensifies calls for greater political recognition and social justice.