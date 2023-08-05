Maharashtra: Man posing as NASA scientist dupes 111 job aspirants of over Rs 5 crore in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The accused has been identified as Omkar Mahendra Talmale.

A murder accused, posing as a NASA scientist, has allegedly duped 111 job aspirants of Rs 5.32 crore on the pretext of getting them jobs. The Economic Branch of the Nagpur Police Department has registered a case against it and has started an investigation.

The accused has been identified as Omkar Mahendra Talmale. Talmale, who is an accused in the double murder case, lured 111 of them by promising them jobs in NASA and Railways.

As the case is related to the cheating of crores of rupees, the crime branch's economic branch has started the investigation by registering a case at Nagpur's Bajaj Nagar police station. According to the information, the accused has trapped unemployed people belonging to other districts of Vidarbha. Talmale told them that he is working as a junior scientist at NASA.

When the recruitment notices for certain positions in NASA and Railways were announced, he deceitfully lured numerous individuals into obtaining jobs. Moreover, he extorted large sums of money from these people in exchange for the promised positions. In addition to this, it was alleged that he offered jobs not only to those he tricked but also to his relatives, friends, and acquaintances. This accused trapped a significant number of unemployed individuals within his scheme.

He has defrauded approximately Rs 5.32 crores by falsely promising job opportunities in Railways, NASA, and various other government departments to unsuspecting individuals.

The accused duped people in the name of getting them jobs between April 9, 2020, and July 25, 2023. He got around Rs 5.32 crore transferred to different bank accounts. The accused used to lure the unemployed to the post of Senior Admin, Office Admin.

He also sent people fake appointment letters and emails. But no one got the job. The amount given for the job was also not returned by the accused. He used to tell unemployed youths that he had good acquaintance with the officers. Indeed, he employed a manipulative strategy of gaining people's trust and then extracting money from them under the pretext of securing job opportunities on their behalf.

Under the guise of offering employment to unemployed youths, he took crores of rupees, but none of the victims actually received any jobs. When the aggrieved youth began demanding a refund, the accused resorted to extreme measures and ended up killing two individuals.

At present, the accused is on police remand till August 8 in the Kondhali double murder case.

Nagpur's Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said that Omkar Talmale, accused in the double murder case, had taken money in the name of providing employment to many unemployed and had not returned the money.

Subsequently, burdened with substantial debt, he orchestrated the massacre of traders in an attempt to settle his financial obligations. He had deceived people by falsely claiming to be a NASA scientist. The police are diligently investigating the entire matter from every possible angle.