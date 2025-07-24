Man kills woman's husband after she refuses his marriage proposal, throws body in creek in Navi Mumbai The police have nabbed the accused and later recovered the body, which was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Navi Mumbai:

The Navi Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing the husband of the woman who refused his marriage proposal, said officials. The 21-year-old accused, identified as Aminur Ali Ahemadali Molla, and the woman were having an affair for about two years, which had led to multiple disputes between the woman and her husband in the past.

ACP Adinath Budhwant said that the crime is believed to have taken place during the intervening night of July 21 and 22. The victim, Abubakar Suhadli Mandal (35), was staying in Navi Mumbai's Vashi with his wife, Fatima Mandal (25).

How did the crime take place?

As per the complaint filed by the victim's wife, who resides in a slum settlement in Vashi, locals had informed the woman's husband about her alleged relationship with the accused. Disturbed by the news, the husband went to the accused's house and confronted him, asking about the truth behind the rumors involving his wife. This led to a heated argument, during which the accused attacked him with a shovel kept in the house, injuring him. He then strangled the victim to death.

After the murder, the accused dumped his clothes and other belongings in a nullah in Vashi village near Panvel-Sion road. He also dumped the body in a creek, which was recovered by the police during the investigation.

Acting on the complaint, the police nabbed the accused and later recovered the body, which was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem

Accused wanted to marry woman after killing her husband

The accused murdered the woman's husband out of anger and frustration after she repeatedly rejected his marriage proposals. During the investigation, police discovered that the accused had persistently asked the woman to marry him, but she had declined each time. Believing that eliminating her husband might persuade her to agree, he allegedly decided to commit the murder.

The motive appears to be rooted in personal enmity and unreciprocated romantic interest, another official said. "The woman was reportedly being pressured by the accused to marry him and her refusal could have triggered the crime," he said.

Accused was sent to police custody

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased's wife, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 103(1) (murder) and Section 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have arrested the accused and produced him before the court, which has remanded him to seven days of police custody.

