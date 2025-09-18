Maharashtra shocker: Man kills father after fight over THIS issue in Latur, arrested As per the police, the incident occurred in Hinpallner village following which the accused was arrested. The victim's family used to survive by selling vegetables and working as daily wage labourers.

Latur:

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Latur district, a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his 70-year-old father after a heated argument over money for exam fees. As per police officials, the incident took place in Hinpallner village on Tuesday morning. The accused, identified as Ajay Panchal, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, they added. The victim, identified as Devidas Kashiram Panchal, earned a livelihood by selling vegetables and doing daily wage labour. His son Ajay Panchal had studied up to Class 12 and was preparing for police recruitment examinations. According to officials at Chakur police station, Ajay had been repeatedly asking his father for money to pay the exam fees.

The argument that led to tragedy

On Monday night, heavy rains drenched the family's firewood, leaving it unusable. To manage household needs, Devidas' wife purchased a gas cylinder. Ajay objected to this, questioning why the family had money for a cylinder but not for his exam fees. His mother tried to calm him down and assured him that she would arrange the money the next morning, but Ajay insisted on getting it immediately, police said.

The dispute escalated the following morning when Ajay entered into a heated argument with his father. In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck his father on the head with a wooden stick, killing him on the spot.

Police action and arrest

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house but the elderly man had already succumbed to his injuries. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, police registered a murder case and arrested the accused.

