Kamran Khan gets two years in jail for threatening to kill PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath through hoax call A Mumbai court has sentenced Kamran Khan to two years in jail for issuing death threats against PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The accused falsely claimed underworld links and threatened Mumbai Police with bomb attacks.

A Mumbai court has sentenced Kamran Khan to two years in jail for making death threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused had called the Mumbai Police control room, claiming that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim had offered ₹5 crore to assassinate PM Modi and ₹1 crore for an attack on CM Yogi Adityanath.

Threat call to Mumbai Police

The case dates back to December 20, 2023, when a police officer stationed at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s control room received a call at around 7:14 PM. The caller, who initially identified himself as Ibrahim Kalyani, claimed that Modi and Yogi’s lives were in danger and that if the police did not take his complaint seriously, he would bomb Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

When the police officer tried to continue the conversation, the caller abruptly disconnected the call after issuing further threats. The incident was immediately reported to senior officials, and an investigation was launched. The accused was traced and arrested, later identified as Kamran Amir Khan.

Court finds accused guilty

During the investigation, police discovered that Kamran Khan had a history of making similar threats, including a previous case where he had threatened Yogi Adityanath. In court, the police presented evidence that the accused falsely claimed links to Dawood Ibrahim and had no proof to support his mental instability, despite his lawyer’s claims.

The court ruled that Khan was guilty under:

IPC Section 505(2) (Statements creating enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes), sentencing him to two years of simple imprisonment and a ₹500 fine (failure to pay would result in an additional 15 days of imprisonment).

IPC Section 506(2) (Criminal intimidation), sentencing him to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹500 fine (failure to pay would result in an additional 15 days of imprisonment).

No leniency for the accused

The court rejected the defense’s plea for leniency, stating that the nature of the threats could not be taken lightly. It further noted that the accused failed to provide any medical evidence proving his mental instability.

With this ruling, the Mumbai court has sent a strong message against issuing threats to public figures and spreading panic through fake calls.