Mumbai shocker: Man tosses four-year-old, smashes head on road after dispute with father

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light from Vasai, near Mumbai, where a minor dispute escalated into a horrific act of violence against a four-year-old child. The accused allegedly targeted the boy to take revenge after an argument with the child’s father. According to reports, the incident took place inside a housing society and was captured on CCTV cameras. The victim, identified as Vignesh, was sitting in a parked auto-rickshaw and playing with other children when the accused approached him.

In the horrifying video it can be seen that the man, identified as Sandeep Pawar, pulled the child out by his legs and threw him to the ground. In a disturbing sequence, he then reportedly used an iron rod to smash the boy’s head before throwing him down again.

Victim reportedly critical

The severely injured child was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mira Road, where he is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors have stated that his condition remains critical. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case under multiple sections. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine all aspects of the incident.

Outrage among residents

The incident has triggered strong reactions among local residents, with many expressing anger and concern over the safety of children in residential areas. The disturbing CCTV footage has further intensified calls for strict action against the accused.