Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Mumbai’s Goregaon, four arrested

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Mumbai’s Goregaon, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a complaint by the victim's mother, police registered a murder case and arrested four accused. The incident was reported in the early hours of October 19, 2025, at a building in Subhash Nagar, Teen Dongri, Goregaon (West).

Here’s what happened on October 19

According to police, the deceased was identified as Harshal Parma (26). His mother, Suvarna Ramsingh Parma (61), a resident of Goregaon (West), filed the complaint and said that her son, Harshal, left home at midnight on October 18, saying he was going to "drink alcohol," but did not return that night.

The next morning, at around 10:45 am, officers from Goregaon police station arrived at Suvarna's home and informed her that Harshal had been attacked by some men in a building in Goregaon and had been admitted to a nearby trauma care hospital in an unconscious state.

Suvarna and her husband Ram Singh immediately rushed to the spot, where they were told that some men had allegedly entered the premises with the intention of stealing. Later, at the police station, the building's watchman, Pappu Dudhnath Yadav, described the whole incident in detail.

Watchman says four thieves had entered the building

Yadav told the police that at around 3 am on October 19, a laborer named Vasant Kumar Prasad, who lived on the third floor in the building, came to him and told him that four thieves had entered the building, three had fled, and one had been caught. When Yadav went upstairs, he saw some laborers tying up a man, who identified himself as Harshal Parma.

According to the watchman, Salman was beating Harshal with a bamboo stick, while Ismulla Khan was kicking and punching him. When Yadav tried to intervene and ask them to let Harshal go, the workers told him to "mind his own business" and leave. Feeling threatened for his life, Yadav went downstairs.

Harshal found lying unconscious in parking area

At 7 am next day, Yadav found Harshal lying unconscious in the parking area and immediately informed site supervisor Pradeep Mishra, who then informed the police.

Suvarna Parma and her husband rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors informed them that Harshal had been brought to the hospital by the police after he was found at the construction site.

Building site supervisor Pradeep Tribhuvandas Mishra told the police that a man suspected of theft had been beaten by the workers and was unconscious. However, doctors declared Harshal "dead before he could be admitted."

In her complaint, the deceased's mother, Suvarna, alleged that on October 19th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am, her son, Harshal, was tied up and brutally beaten to death with bamboo sticks and kicked and punched by laborers named Gautam Chamar, Rajiv Gupta, Salman Khan, and Ismulla Khan, mistaking him for a thief.

Four accused have been arrested

Based on the complaint, Goregaon police have registered a murder case against the four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. All four have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.