Man tries to self-immolate outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's house; police foiled attempt

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver tried to kill himself in front of the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday morning in Thane. However, the police personnel present at the sites topped him. The man has been identified as Vinay Pandey. According to the police official, the autorickshaw driver poured kerosene on himself. But he was overpowered and pinned down while he attempted to set himself alight.

A video of the incident, meanwhile, in which the driver can be seen and heard shouting at the top of his voice, went viral on social media. The chief minister was not present in the house when the incident took place, police informed.

A Wagle Estate police station official said the autorickshaw driver was angry that he was not given a licence so far due to a case registered against his name. Police are speaking to him as part of the probe, the official added.

