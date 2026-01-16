Malegaon Municipal Corporation results 2026: Others and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) lead in 17 wards each Early trends in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections show a fragmented verdict, with other candidates and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leading in 17 wards each. BJP and Congress are ahead in two wards each, as counting continues across the city.

Mumbai:

Latest trends from the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections indicate a fragmented verdict as counting continues. Other candidates are leading in 17 wards, while the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) is also ahead in 17 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in two wards, and the Indian National Congress is ahead in two wards, according to the latest updates.

Ward-wise trends show mixed results across the city. Congress candidate Ejaz Baig is leading in the first round from Ward No. 18A. In the same ward cluster, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidates Nasreen Bano (18B), Alkama Kausar (18C), and Sheikh Sikandar (18D) are all in the lead. In Ward No. 10, BJP candidate Sunil Gaikwad is ahead by 461 votes at the end of the third round. Meanwhile, in Ward No. 21, AIMIM’s North Maharashtra president Khalid Parvez is trailing by around 500 votes, with Islam Party candidate Musharraf Rangdi taking the lead.

Looking back: 2017 Municipal Elections

The last municipal elections in Malegaon were held in 2017, when voters elected representatives to 84 seats in the civic body. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 20 seats. The Shiv Sena won 13 seats, the BJP nine, and AIMIM seven seats, while independents and other candidates together accounted for seven seats.

Although no party secured a clear majority in 2017, the outcome reflected a fragmented mandate, with coalition dynamics and post-poll arrangements playing a key role in the functioning of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation.