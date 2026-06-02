Male applicants, over-age beneficiaries: Irregularities flagged in Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai:

Massive irregularities have surfaced in Maharashtra’s flagship welfare initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, after reports of an internal review surfaced. As per sources, multiple categories of ineligible or questionable beneficiaries were identified during the verification process.

One of the most striking claims suggests that around 16,000 applicants were male individuals who allegedly registered themselves as women to avail benefits under the scheme.

The review also reportedly flagged 74,000 beneficiaries who were below the eligible minimum age of 21, and nearly 2 lakh women who were above the upper age limit of 65 years.

Financial eligibility checks allegedly uncovered another major discrepancy, with around 10 lakh beneficiaries either having annual incomes exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh or filing income tax returns, which would normally disqualify them under the scheme’s criteria.

Further concerns were reportedly raised regarding household eligibility, including approximately 4.5 lakh applicants whose family members were found to be employed in government service, and nearly 2 lakh beneficiaries owning four-wheeler vehicles, both factors often considered indicators of financial stability in welfare screening.

In addition, the audit claims that over 62 lakh registered beneficiaries failed to complete the mandatory e-KYC verification, despite multiple deadline extensions.

Notably, around 1.60 crore women continue to receive benefits under the scheme across Maharashtra.

About Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Ladki Bahin Yojana (officially Mukhyamantri – Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana) is a welfare scheme launched by the Maharashtra government in 2024 to provide financial support to women in the state. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The main aim is to improve women’s financial independence, support their health and nutrition needs, and strengthen their role in family and society. It is mainly targeted at women from low and middle-income households to reduce economic stress and improve their quality of life.

To be eligible, a woman must be a resident of Maharashtra, aged between 21 and 65 years, and belong to a family with an annual income generally up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The benefit is available to married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or single women (with some conditions).

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