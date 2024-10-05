Major fire breaks out at logistics warehouse in Bhiwandi, efforts underway to douse flames

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A devastating fire erupted at the V Logistics warehouse in the Valshind village limits of Bhiwandi, near the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The blaze has completely engulfed the warehouse, leading to significant destruction.

The facility housed a large quantity of hydraulic oil, textiles, plastic goods, and various chemicals, raising concerns about potential hazards associated with the fire. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unclear, and efforts to control the flames are ongoing.

Firefighters from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane have deployed six fire tenders to combat the blaze. The situation is still developing, and authorities are working tirelessly to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of nearby residents. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

More updates will follow as the situation unfolds.