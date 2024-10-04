Majeed Memon leaves Mamata Banerjee's TMC, returns to Sharad Pawar's NCP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Noted advocate Majeed Memon.

Noted advocate Majeed Memon left Trinamool Congress (TMC) and rejoined the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday. Memon had previously been a member of the NCP and served as a Rajya Sabha MP, but had switched to TMC ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Now, ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra, he decided to return to NCP (SP).

Last year in December, Memon had joined TMC and called Mamata Banerjee a "tigress". Memon is a noted criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party from Maharashtra. He was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2014.

Who is Majeed Memon?

Born on December 12, 1945, Memon is a distinguished lawyer who has defended numerous human rights activists, politicians, and film personalities throughout his career. He rose to prominence after representing suspects in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, which brought him into the public spotlight. As a lawyer, he has allegedly faced life-threatening situations, including an attempt on his life when he was shot at but narrowly escaped unharmed.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

With Maharashtra Assembly elections just around the corner, both the ruling NDA alliance and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi are actively preparing for the upcoming contest. As per reports, parties within both alliances are engaged in a series of meetings to finalise seat-sharing arrangements. On one hand, political manoeuvring continues within the NDA as seat-sharing negotiations progress, while on the other, a significant meeting is expected within the MVA to address the same issue. It is believed that once the seat-sharing agreements are finalised, the political atmosphere is likely to intensify further.

