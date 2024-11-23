Mahim Assembly Election Results LIVE: Raj Thackeray's Amit Thackeray set for dream electoral debut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahim Election Results LIVE

Mahim Assembly Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun. The Mahim Assembly constituency, one of the hot seats in Mumbai, which has been with either Shiv Sena or the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena since 1990. The seat will become the electoral debut MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray. He faced a toght fight from UBT-SHS's Mahesh Baliram Sawant and Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

Mahim Assembly Constituency

The Mahim Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 181 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Mahim is part of the Mumbai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 25,19,586 voters in the Mahim constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 13,55,982 were male and 11,63,374 were female voters. 230 voters belonged to the third gender.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar won the Mahim seat. He was polled 61,337 votes with a vote share of 49.45%. He defeated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, who got 42,690 votes (34.42%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sarvankar won the seat. He was polled 46,291 votes with a vote share of 33.97%. MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai got 40,350 votes (29.61%) and was the runner-up.