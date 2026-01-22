Mahayuti to secure mayor posts in Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane and Ulhasnagar: BJP Shiv Sena topped the polls in the 122-member Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation with 53 seats, closely trailed by BJP's 50. Support from five MNS corporators catapults the Mahayuti alliance to a commanding 108 seats which is far exceeding the majority mark.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan declared that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, will claim mayor positions in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane and Ulhasnagar municipal corporations following recent elections. This assertion comes as five MNS corporators extended support to Shiv Sena, solidifying the alliance's grip and sidelining rivals like Shiv Sena (UBT). A final decision awaits a joint meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde post-Davos.

BJP's confident mandate claim

Chavan emphasised that voters delivered a clear mandate to Mahayuti across all three civic bodies, ensuring alliance candidates helm the mayoral roles. Discussions on seat-sharing occurred last week between Chavan and Shinde, with formalisation pending Fadnavis's return. "The people have given a mandate to Mahayuti, and the alliance will form administrations accordingly," Chavan stated, underscoring the coalition's electoral strength. This move aligns with Mahayuti's strategy to consolidate power in key Thane district urban local bodies after the January 15 polls.

Kalyan-Dombivli: MNS support tips scales

In the 122-member Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Shiv Sena emerged largest with 53 seats, followed by BJP's 50. The addition of five MNS corporators propels the alliance to 108 seats- well beyond the majority threshold- delivering a blow to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 11 seats, alongside minimal gains by Congress (2) and NCP (SP) (1). The MNS shift marks a tactical realignment, especially as MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) had allied in the BMC polls, potentially weakening Uddhav Thackeray's faction further.

Thane and Ulhasnagar: Comfortable majorities

Thane Municipal Corporation (131 members) saw Shiv Sena dominate with 75 seats and BJP add 28, easily clearing the 66-seat majority. In Ulhasnagar (78 members), BJP (37) and Shiv Sena (36) triumphed independently before Shiv Sena gained two Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) corporators, fortifying their hold. These results reflect Mahayuti's coordinated yet flexible contesting approach, blending direct wins with post-poll alliances.

The developments signal deepening cracks in opposition unity while bolstering Mahayuti's urban control in Maharashtra's political heartland. With mayor elections looming, the alliance eyes streamlined governance on civic issues like infrastructure and waste management. Rivals face an uphill battle, as Mahayuti leverages numerical superiority for unchallenged leadership.