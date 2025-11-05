Mahayuti parties to decide on alliances at their own level: Devendra Fadnavis on local body polls Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that all three Mahayuti partners will decide on alliances at their respective levels, adding that where a pre-poll alliance is not feasible, a "respectful post-poll arrangement" will be worked out. He further expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra will give a clear mandate to the Mahayuti in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mahayuti alliance consists of three major parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (led by Ajit Pawar) along with smaller partners such as Republican Party of India (Athawale), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and many others.

"Local body elections have been announced, and we are ready for them. All three Mahayuti parties will decide on alliances at their own level. Where an alliance does not work out, we will go for a respectful post-poll arrangement. I am confident that the people of Maharashtra will give a clear mandate to the Mahayuti in this election," said Fadnavis.

Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will be held on December 2, with vote counting on December 3, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Waghmare said polling will be conducted through EVMs to elect 6,859 members and 288 presidents. With this announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in all poll-bound areas.

There are 1.7 crore eligible voters, including 53,79,931 men, 53,22,870 women, and 775 others, who will cast their votes at 13,355 polling centres spread across 3,820 wards.

Of the total seats, 3,492 are reserved for women, 895 for Scheduled Castes, 338 for Scheduled Tribes, and 1,821 for OBCs.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, followed by scrutiny on November 18 and withdrawal of nominations by November 21. The list of final candidates and symbols will be published on November 26.

The elections will be held based on the cut-off date of July 1, 2025, which may be extended.

Division-wise, the municipal councils and nagar panchayats going to polls include Konkan (27), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55).

However, Waghmare clarified that the poll schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis — where elections are pending — will be announced later.

