Mahayuti heads for massive win in local body polls, Ajit Pawar calls it 'verdict of development'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Sunday thanked voters for reposing their faith in the party and its candidates in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a moment of pride and responsibility.

“The love, blessings and support extended by voters are the real source of energy for our work. This verdict is a validation of the direction of development we have taken and the faith people have shown in our capable and performance-driven candidates,” he said.

Pawar says elections were not merely about victory

In a statement, Pawar said the elections were not merely about victory but an affirmation of public trust, development-oriented governance and politics that prioritises people’s welfare.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

Pawar said the mandate reflected the strengthening of democracy through active public participation and underlined the importance of transparent and accountable governance at the grassroots level.

‘NCP would work with renewed vigour’

He said the NCP would work with renewed vigour to ensure development, transparency, good governance and people-centric politics in the local bodies where it has secured a mandate.

“The trust shown by the people will be honoured. We will continue to work relentlessly for public welfare and inclusive development,” Pawar said.

He also expressed gratitude to voters for contributing to the democratic process and said their support would continue to inspire the party’s efforts in serving the common people.

On the results of local body elections, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "First of all, I thank the people of Maharashtra. The people of the state have given massive support to the BJP and the Mahayuti. I had already predicted that out of all the municipal council chairpersons elected, 75% would be from the Mahayuti, and the people have delivered exactly that verdict. It has also become clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the number one party.”

129 municipal council chiefs elected from BJP: Fadnavis

He said so far, around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. “Together, all three alliance parties account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, the BJP has created a record: 3300 corporators have been elected. This shows the massive public support we have received. I congratulate our allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, whose parties have also performed very well. Our performance has matched that of the Assembly elections. I also congratulate Ravindra Chavan, under whose leadership these elections were successfully conducted. Former president Bawankule, cabinet colleagues, and party workers — all have worked extremely hard. The coordination between the organisation and the party was excellent, and that is why we achieved this victory. This result is even better than 2017, and such a victory has not been seen in Maharashtra in the last 30–35 years,” he said.

