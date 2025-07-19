Uddhav Thackeray responds sharply to CM Fadnavis' offer to join ruling alliance amid political buzz Uddhav Thackeray mocked Devendra Fadnavis' alliance offer with a sharp jibe, fueling speculation amid shifting political dynamics in Maharashtra.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday responded with sarcasm to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent offer for him to consider joining the ruling alliance. Using humour and metaphor, Thackeray mocked the suggestion by invoking the term “chaddi baniyan gang,” originally used by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar to criticise the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

“Before speaking to you, I was addressing the print media and mentioned the chaddi baniyan gang. They too have a tagline — ‘yeh andar ki baat hai’ (this is an inside matter),” Thackeray quipped at the state legislature. The statement appeared to ridicule Fadnavis’ overture, hinting at secret dealings within the ruling coalition.

Wadettiwar had earlier accused the government of enabling violence and corruption, likening the current regime to criminal gangs and branding it a “20 per cent commission state.” His remarks drew attention to alleged lawlessness and misuse of power under the current administration.

The exchange followed a seemingly light-hearted comment by Fadnavis during a farewell event for Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve. Fadnavis said, “There is no scope for us to go to the opposition till 2029. But Uddhav Ji, you have the option of coming here — and we can think about it differently.”

Just a day later, Thackeray held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the chamber of Legislative Council Chairperson Prof Ram Shinde. The 20-minute meeting, also attended by Aaditya Thackeray, sparked further speculation about the evolving political dynamics in the state.

While the content of the discussion remains undisclosed, the timing and optics of the meeting have intensified political chatter in Maharashtra, particularly given the long-standing rift between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections. The split stemmed from disagreements over the Chief Minister’s post, leading Thackeray to break the alliance and form a new government with the Congress and NCP at the time.

In a symbolic move, Thackeray gifted Fadnavis a book titled Hindi chi sakti havi ch kashala? (Why should Hindi be compulsory?), underscoring his stand on regional identity.

With elections looming, Shiv Sena (UBT), which holds 20 Assembly seats, continues to demand the Leader of the Opposition post, keeping political equations in flux across Maharashtra.

