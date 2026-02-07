Maharashtra Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti polls record 67% turnout in big test after Ajit Pawar's death Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: Polling spanned Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur districts for 731 Zilla Parishad seats, drawing 2,624 candidates.

Mumbai:

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra concluded on Saturday (February 7) with around 67 per cent voter turnout, 11 days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash on January 28 that deferred voting from February 5 amid three days of state mourning. Polling rose from 37.94 per cent by 1:30 pm and 52.02 per cent by 3:30 pm to close at 5:30 pm across 25,471 stations in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur districts; final figures are due on Sunday, with counting on February 9 (Monday).

High stakes amid NCP faction alliance buzz

Seen as a pivotal electoral gauge post-tragedy, the polls spotlighted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unity signals, with factions contesting under an informal alliance, using the original 'clock' symbol, in strongholds like Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli despite a bitter two-year rift. Grassroots hailed it as a 'tribute to Ajit Dada,' though leaders stayed cautious as Praful Patel called it a 'tactical consensus,' while Jayant Patil claimed merger was Pawar's 'last wish,' eyed for February 12 announcement.

2,624 candidates contested for 731 Zilla Parishads seats (369 women, 83 SC, 25 ST, 191 OBC), and 4,814 for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats (731 women, 166 SC, 38 ST, 342 OBC), from an electorate of 1.06 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 468 others.

Robust logistics and key voter appeals

The State Election Commission mobilised 1.28 lakh personnel, 125 returning officers, 51,537 EVM control units and 1.10 lakh ballot units, with voters using white papers for Zilla Parishads and pink for panchayat samitis. Early birds included Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar with son Parth at Baramati's Katewadi school, Jayant Patil and Rohit Pawar- who tweeted, "By voting, we've honoured Ajitdada's vision-strengthen democracy by participating." Sunetra urged statewide turnout for a "brighter future."

Mahayuti dominance

These polls follow Mahayuti's (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) December 2025 sweep of 288 municipal councils (207 presidencies) over MVA's 44, and BJP's January 2026 lead in 29 municipal corporations. NCP's past rural stronghold- 44/75 Pune ZP and 78/150 samiti seats in 2017- faces challenges as alliances evolve, with results poised to shape local power dynamics.