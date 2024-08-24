Maharashtra: Woman thrown from sixth floor of house for failing to bring money from parents in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 40-year-old housewife was allegedly thrown from the sixth floor of a building by the in-laws in Maharashtra’s Thane for failing to bring money from the parents, the police said on Saturday (August 24). She suffered serious injuries in the incident. The incident took place in the Mumbra area last month, however, the complaint was lodged on Friday, an official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

The woman's in-laws were demanding that she bring money from her parents.

Angered by her refusal to comply, her husband Sabir Mukhtar Sheikh's uncle Noor Mohammad on July 31 allegedly threw her down from the family's sixth-floor apartment in Shailesh Nagar locality.

The woman suffered fractures in both her legs and multiple other injuries, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Sabir Shaikh, Noor Mohammed, the woman's mother-in-law, and three other members of the husband's family under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

